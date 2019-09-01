|
Robert M. Gilmartin, 76, of Midland Park, N.J., died peacefully at the Valley Hospital surrounded by his family Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Bob graduated from East Stroudsburg State College in 1964 with a B.S. in education, before moving to New Jersey. He also earned a master's degree in school administration from Seton Hall University, and went on to be a lifelong educator, serving the community of West Milford as a superintendent of schools for much of his career. Thereafter, he served the state of New Jersey as the executive county superintendent for the counties of Bergen and Passaic.
Bob was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church, where he volunteered as a transport driver for residents of Christian Healthcare Center to and from Masses. Bob also enjoyed volunteering at the visitors' desk at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J. As a devoted grandfather, Bob spent countless hours in attendance at sporting events, school plays, performances and recitals.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Gilda (nee Salto), his devoted children, Robert, Jr. and his wife, Nicole; Christopher and his wife, Jacqueline; and Michele and her husband, Gary Gesualdo. Loving grandfather of Leandra, Nicholas, Michael, Rex, Clover and Gabriella. Also surviving are his siblings, Mary Ann and her husband, Jerry Jacquinot; and Michael and his wife, Nada Gilmartin; as well as his many loving nieces and nephews.
The Gilmartin family will receive friends and family Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, in Wyckoff, New Jersey. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, in Wyckoff. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories in Washington Twp. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ("JDRF") (www.jdrf.org) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019