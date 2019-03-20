Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Gower. View Sign

Robert M. Gower, 69, of Clarks Green, died Sunday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital. He and his wife, the former Joanne Orzolek, have been married for 29 years.



Born in Oberamstadt, Germany, son of the late Edward and Hildegard Kramer Gower, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, the Pennsylvania State University and served honorably as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. He was currently employed at Allied Services in Scranton.



Bob loved traveling, especially to the beaches of Cape May and Wildwood Crest, N.J., where he enjoyed boogey boarding and swimming in the ocean. His many hobbies included woodworking, kayaking and photography among other joys. His time spent with family was most enjoyable, especially with his beloved grandsons.



Also surviving are a son, Adam and his wife, Justine and their sons, Miles and Brady, all of Clarks Green; three brothers, Michael and his companion, Kathy Narcoonis, Scranton; Jerry, Scranton; and Patrick, Taylor; a sister, Rosemarie Kovach and her husband, Kevin, Wilkes-Barre; four brothers-in-law, Joseph Orzolek and his wife, Sharon, Scranton; Mark Orzolek and his wife, Debbie, Midlothian, Va.; Robert Orzolek and his wife, the Rev. Wendy, Birdsboro, Pa.; and Brian Orzolek and his wife, Marguerita, Yorktown, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward; and a sister, Hilde Coggins Shevak.



A memorial service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 until the time of service.





