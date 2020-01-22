Home

Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Robert M. Rossi

Robert M. Rossi Obituary
Robert M. Rossi, 67, of Philadelphia, formerly of Scranton, died Jan. 9 at the Methodist Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, after being stricken ill.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Ann Paris Rossi.

He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. Before his retirement in 2019, he was employed by the Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.

Robert was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving are a brother, Frank Rossi and wife, Jane, Harveys Lake; a niece and nephews; and many close friends.

Funeral services were conducted privately from the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website for information of to send on online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
