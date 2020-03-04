|
|
Robert "Bob" Sevensky, 90, a lifelong resident of Moscow, died Wednesday afternoon at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Doris" Wrobel Sevensky.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Steven and Angela Baczynski Sevensky, he was a graduate of Moscow High School and Johnson Trade School, Scranton. A United States Army veteran, Robert served in Korea during the Korean War. Before retiring, he worked as a machinist at Tobyhanna Army Depot. Robert was a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City.
Robert was a proud man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved his wife, his children and grandchildren, and his siblings. He loved his farm and his church, gardening and fishing. Robert worked hard and honestly and, through his dedication to his beliefs, showed us who a real man is. He and Doris shared a marriage of 47 years and were familiarly known as "BobandDor." His green thumb was mighty and his gardens fed his family homegrown vegetables beyond the summer. We know the gardens in Heaven are beautiful now. Robert was involved in his children's early sports lives as their coach, and later attended every life event, traveling to all parts of the country with Doris. As a Dad, he was always ready to pitch in and help his children in any way he could. A loving and active Papa to his nine grandchildren, he participated in kickball games at the cottage, tubing down the backyard and teaching them to fish. Robert enjoyed playing a mean game of cards. In the last few years, Robert became "Papa" to a new town, and was known for his love of taking walks, dancing, ice cream and attending sports games. The late-night celebrations and sidelines will be a bit emptier now. Thank you, Dad, for your strength, love, support and quiet wisdom. In the ordinary, you were our hero.
Surviving are three sons, Robert, Newark, Del.; Daniel and his wife, Penelope, Annapolis, Md.; and Kenneth and his wife, Kristin, Fleetwood, N.C,; a daughter, Ellen DeSandis and husband, William, Rochester, N.Y.; four granddaughters, Riley, Addi, Emma Kate and Mary Flynn; five grandsons, Hatch, Curtis, Mason, Eli and Luca; sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. William Chromey. Military honors will be by Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082, Peckville. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., with a wake service at 6. Memorial contributions may be made to UR Medicine Home Care, Attn: Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580, or www.urmhomecare.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020