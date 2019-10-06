|
Robert M. Wargo, 76, a resident of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Regional Hospital of Scranton, surrounded by his loving family. Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (McNamara) Wargo, and the couple celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on May 27.
Born in Scranton, Robert was the son of the late Michael and Ann (Dzuris) Wargo. He graduated from Dunmore High School and served in the National Guard. Before retiring, Robert worked as a trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police.
Robert was simply the greatest - a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful and supportive father, and an adoring and proud Papa. He loved his wife, Barbara, with his whole heart. She was his everything. They stood by each other through every happy time and every hardship. They took care of each other no matter what and always stayed by each other's side. Robert felt that unconditional love every day he spent with Barbara. They were always together. She completed him - a fact that he would tell anyone and everyone that he met.
His only daughter, Ann, looks at her Dad as her hero. To her, he is the perfect example of a wonderful father. He was her biggest fan, the support she needed on a tough day, and the friend that stood by her no matter what. He loved his son-in-law, Jason, as his own son. He always put his family first and had such pride in his eyes when he talked about them.
Spending time with his granddaughter, Emma Katherine, was Robert's very favorite thing to do. He loved taking Emma out for family lunches, watching her shows and movies with her, and just simply chatting about her day. He was so very proud of Emma and bragged about her wherever he went. In Emma's words, "You made me happy when I was sad. You filled my heart with sunshine, and I am so glad that I had and still have a loving Papa like you. We love you."
As an avid golfer, Robert enjoyed the times golfing with his buddies at the Elmhurst Country Club, where he was a member for over 40 years. He also loved watching his football games while proudly rooting for his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his daughter, Ann Hollenbeck and her husband, Jason, Spring Brook Twp.; his granddaughter, Emma Katherine Hollenbeck, Spring Brook Twp.; his brother, Thomas Wargo and his wife, Rebecca; Mt. Cobb; his niece, Sara Wargo; his aunt, Lillian Dzuris, Dunmore; and also his granddog, Honeybun Hollenbeck, who always made him smile. He is also survived by many cousins and family members.
Arrangements will be private at the request of Robert and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, Spring Brook Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019