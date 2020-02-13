|
Robert M. (BB) Weidow of Spring Brook Twp., died Tuesday.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Robert and Theresa Springer Weidow. A 2002 graduate of North Pocono High School, he was the co-owner with his father, of Weidow Pallets, Spring Brook Twp. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church of Moscow, Pa.
Today we lost our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. God decided it was his time to take him up in heaven with the special Angels that are waiting for him.
Robby is now at peace and we no longer have to witness his pain, or worry about this day coming, because it's here. We loved Robby with everything we had, but that love could not protect him from this world of addiction. Robby, no words can describe how much we all love and miss you. Our hearts are broken forever. Life will never be the same until we all meet again.
Robby was always the life of any party, telling jokes and stories and he especially liked to imitate and do impressions of various people. Robby's favorite hobbies were reading, quad riding, snowboarding and anything to do with woodworking. He loved the beach, but most of all he enjoyed paint-balling, and spending time with his nephew, Jett.
Also surviving are his brother, Nicholas and wife, Julia; sister, Ciara, and nephew, Jett; paternal grandmother, Ann Weidow; paternal grandfather, Edward K. Weidow and wife, Mary; aunts and uncles, Edward J. Weidow, David Weidow, John (Jean Marie), Paul (Colleen), Cheryl Weidow (Ed Smeden), Mary Mattern, Anita Capwell (Dave), Kristen Weidow (Matt Husted), Maria Reggie and Joan Di Rienzo (Frank); numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joan Springer and Geno Capoccia; maternal grandparents, John and Ann Rosalla; paternal great-grandparents, William and Carmella Ross; uncles, Nick Springer, David W. Mattern; aunt, Shirley Weidow; cousins, Ann Bradshaw and Corey Weidow; and his buddy, YaYo.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser as officiating clergy. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020