Robert McCabe, 85, of Dalton, Pa., left this earth in peace on Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Robert (Bobby) was the son of Rose (Maloney) and Francis McCabe. He was the oldest of seven children raised in Dunmore, Pa. He graduated from Dunmore High School in 1953 and completed his education with a master's degree in education from Rutgers University. Bobby also served in the United States Army. Bobby went on to enjoy a long career as a devoted teacher at Chatsworth Avenue Elementary School in Larchmont, N.Y. In addition to his love for teaching, he also had a love of the arts. He developed and grew a middle school theater program that put on yearly performances enjoyed by the entire community. These performances came to be known as "The legendary musicals of Bob McCabe." In recognition of his dedication, the school auditorium was named in his honor. Bobby often spoke of how privileged he felt to teach, direct and coach (Manor Beach swim team) such exceptional students, many of whom went on to pursue successful careers in the performing arts and beyond.
In Bobby's retirement, he continued to inspire and guide his family and friends. Bobby was like a father to some, an uncle to many and a friend to all. In the days following his passing, many of his former students shared stories and quotes on social media that expressed what a positive impact he had on their lives. These expressions are a tribute to Bobby and a comfort to his family. Here is a sampling ... "simply said, the best teacher ever on any level, best student theatre director by a long shot, a remarkable balance between firm and warm, symbol of a bygone era, we are all his legacy, legendary," and to quote Bobby himself, "Desire!" and "Remember, if you are a good person, everything else will work out."
Bobby is survived by his siblings, MaryEllen Cole (Gene), Dalton, Pa.; Theresa McCabe, Clarks Summit, Pa.; Jerry McCabe (Suzee), Scranton, Pa.; and Kate Burne (RJ), Waverly Twp, Pa.; his cherished nieces and nephews, Paul, Eileen, Rob, Kevin, Brendan, Billy, Katie and Emily; and his many great-nieces and great-nephews who treasured him. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Patrick; and sisters, Ann and Frannie.
If you wish, donations may be made in Bobby's honor to Act Out Theatre Group, LLC at 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore, PA 18510, actouttheatre.com, or the Mamaroneck School District, note Chatsworth Arts in check memo, c/o Robert Diskin, 1048 Squires Drive, West Chester, PA 19382. Donations will be forwarded once complete.
Memorial services are private.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019