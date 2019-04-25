Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Meloni. View Sign Service Information Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service 89 Farview St Carbondale , PA 18407 (570)-282-3640 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Meloni, 74, Carbondale, died Tuesday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jo Cerra. They were married on July 2, 1970.



Born April 20, 1945, in Carbondale, the son of the late Joseph and Anna Yankovich Meloni, he was a 1963 graduate of Lakeland High School and was proud of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Bob had been the owner of B&G Video in Childs and Honesdale and also worked for General Dynamics, Eynon. He later retired from the Carbondale Area School District, where he had been employed in the maintenance department. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 221, Carbondale, and was a lifetime member of the Moxie Club, Carbondale, where he was renowned for his cooking.



He was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.



The family would like to thank Joan Cerra and the staff of Haley Family Practice for all of their kind and compassionate care.



He is survived by two daughters, Michele Meloni Recker and companion, Tony Hiller, Carbondale; and Brenda Pisanti and husband, David, Mayfield; a son, Joseph Meloni and wife, Santina, Carbondale; six grandchildren, Brittany Marcinkevich and husband, George; Daniel R. Recker and companion, Cassandra; Christopher Recker and companion, Keya; Mauriana Recker, Vincenzo Meloni and Giada Meloni; four great-grandchildren, Kalib and Tyler Marcinkevich; and Melody and Madelyn Recker; two brothers, Joseph and Richard Meloni, both of Mayfield; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Diane Cerra, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.



A blessing service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Entombment with military honors will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Viewing hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. A requiem service will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. by Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield.



To share condolences and photos with Bob's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at



Memorial contributions may be sent in Bob's memory to Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine, where he was a participant in their research program. Donations can be sent to





