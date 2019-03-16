Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Butts. View Sign

Robert Michael Butts, 62, of Scott Twp., went home to be with his Lord and Savior, due to complications of Lewy body disease on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends, who stood by his side consistently throughout each stage of his fight.



Bob was a passionate family man who put others first and took the role of being a father as the highest honor. He was a faithful husband, dad, son and brother who equipped his loved ones to accomplish their dreams. Anyone who met him knew his deep love for his Savior Jesus Christ and his laser-sharp focus on God.



Bob is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Teri L. Butts; and seven beloved children, Melissa and husband, Steve Lines; Robert and wife, Lauren Butts; Ruth and husband, Phillip Altier; Michael Butts; Matthias and wife, Emily Butts; Rebecca and husband, Chase Janus; and Maria Butts. Bob loved being the brother to Ethel and husband, Cliff Selwood; Joe and wife, Bea Ann Butts; Jane and husband, John DeAntonio; and Mary and husband, Tim Bucklaw. Bob adored his five grandchildren, Steven, Madison, Zachary, Alexander and Landon Lines. He also cherished time spent with his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.



Celebration of life will be on Sunday, March 17 at Parker Hill Church, Clarks Summit campus, located at 607 N. Abington Road. Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. with service to follow.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2019

