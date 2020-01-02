|
|
Robert Michael Gilroy passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 22 in Silver Spring, Maryland, surrounded by family after a brief battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
He was born on May 5, 1932, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. Following high school graduation, Bob served in the United States Navy for three years. In 1953, he enrolled at the University of Scranton on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1957 and began a distinguished 37-year career in government service working for the General Accounting Office. Bob's work took him all over the world. From 1963 to 1969, he was assigned to GAO's overseas office in Frankfurt, Germany, and from 1984 to 1988, Bob was appointed director of the Far East Office based in Honolulu, Hawaii. He received an M.A. in International Affairs from the George Washington University in 1975. Bob retired from GAO in 1995 as director of Operations for the Office of Information Management and Communications.
Bob will always be remembered for his generous nature, his keen sense of humor, and his passion for spirited discussion. He appreciated a good scotch and a fine cigar. His greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Julia Devine Gilroy; his loving children, Marianne Culbertson (Glenn), Patricia Swisher (David), Teresa Cramer (Bob), Robert F. Gilroy (Kathy), and Charlie Gilroy (Alexa); 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jack Gilroy (Helene).
He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Gilroy (Solange).
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Silver Spring, Maryland.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020