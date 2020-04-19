|
|
Robert Michel, 56, Taylor, passed away April 17 at PAM in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital due to heart failure. His loving companion of 27 years is Colleen Rhue, with whom he lived. They would have celebrated 28 years May 2.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late William and Marion Woodbridge Michel, he was educated in various Scranton schools. He graduated from Sea Breeze High School, Daytona, Fla.
Bob was very family, friend and country oriented. He loved spending time with family, friends and his beloved cat, Buddy. He was a self-employed painter. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping trips to Pulaski, N.Y., and East Lake, and trips to various casinos. Also, he enjoyed and donated his time to the SALS and American Legion Post 306, Taylor.
Surviving are four siblings, Joseph and wife, Lisa, Scranton; James and wife, Jennifer, North Abington Twp.; Gary and wife, Dawn, Alabama, and Missy and husband, Chris Spencer, Florida; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Michel; and a brother, William Michel.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial and celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 306, Taylor, Pa.
Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020