Robert Osborne, Peckville, formerly of South Sterling, died June 17 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife of 40 years is Mary Swartz Osborne.
Born in South Sterling, son of the late Elbert and Francis VanBrunt Osborne, he was of the Methodist faith, having attended LaAnna United Methodist Church. Before retirement, he was employed by Edwards Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Odd Fellows.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and cutting firewood. His greatest joy came from eating out at many restaurants.
He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are his daughter, Tammie (Frank) Chabala; and grandchildren, Jacob and Sylvia Chabala.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Osborne.
Graveside services will be held July 7 at 1 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling. Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., South Sterling.
Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019