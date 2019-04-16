Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Owens. View Sign





Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Ivor J. and Mary J. Klocek Owens. He was formerly a longtime resident of the Plot section in Scranton. Bob last resided in Greenfield Twp., Pa. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.



Robert was the very definition of a self-made man who began his work history as a miner. Although most young men at the time did not last at such dangerous and exhausting labors, he worked underground for three years, using this experience of endurance as a springboard to the many lucrative businesses he created for himself. He was always a forward thinker and easily maneuvered within the computer age, always adding to his knowledge and his determination to continue learning.



Robert was an excellent provider for his family throughout his numerous enterprises, including but not limited to the trucking industry, gas station proprietor, expert mechanic and a very savvy investor. He found a great sense of enjoyment and accomplishment being an honored member of the American Motorcyclist Association, having ridden more than 300,000 documented miles within the United States.



His love of animals was an admirable trait that he expressed through his collection of pets such as Andy the monkey, Scarlett the pig, Chili the horse, and several dogs, especially Rusty. Bob also took great pride in his vegetable gardens and definitely had the gift of a green thumb. He was an avid collector of all things vintage, including his very first pay stub from his mining job. Contrary to the old saying, he was a master of all trades and exhibited a strong work ethic, demonstrated a solid logic and was a man of intelligent action. Bob's sense of humor is another attribute that will long be remembered.



Among these many paths of life, Robert made a multitude of lifelong friends and was well-respected as a decent and fair man in his community whose word could be both trusted and valued. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but he is now at peace. Special thanks to Lynn David-Guehne, his caregiver, for all of her help, patience, and love throughout Bob's last year.



Surviving are children, Gary Owens, Homestead, Fla.; Robert Owens, Scranton; and Suzanne Owens Cordaro; grandchildren, Jason Cordaro, Scranton; Jarrod Cordaro, Florida; and Toni Ann Cordaro, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Gracie Elosser and Lioness Elosser, Pennsylvania; sisters, Margaret Owens Cavanaugh, Dalton, Pa.; and Kathryn Owens, Plymouth, Pa.; nephews, Timothy Cavanaugh, Dillsburg, Pa.; and Matthew Cavanaugh, Dalton; and niece, Lee Ann Cavanaugh Arnold, Madison Twp., Pa.



Funeral services for family and close friends will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Smile Train for Children, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 or at



