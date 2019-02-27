Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Bird. View Sign

Robert P. Bird, 81, of West Mountain, died Tuesday morning at home. His wife is Jean Mahoney Bird.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Leonard and Rachel Dennis Bird, Robert was educated in Ransom schools, was a member of the Church of Christ, West Scranton, and had worked in the building trades until retirement. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.



He is also survived by a son, Gary Bird, Scranton; two daughters, Donna Tigue and husband, Bill, Lenox; and Stephanie Yackamovich and husband, David, Taylor; daughter-in-law, Sue Bird, Olyphant; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Bird Jr.



Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home by Pastor Roger Davis. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

