Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Grogan. View Sign

Robert P. Grogan, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Juniper Village at Mount Joy.



Born Friday, April 28, 1933, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Jennings) Grogan. He was married to Mary M. (Buckley) Grogan on May 18, 1957. A veteran of the Korean War, Bob proudly served with the United States Navy as an aviation electronic technician/instructor. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, serving as an area manager for over 22 years. Mr. Grogan was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown; the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, F&AM, Elizabethtown; as well as the Elizabethtown American Legion.



Above all, Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



In addition to his wife of nearly 62 years, he is survived by three children, Gregory P. Grogan, husband of Loris, of Elizabethtown; Geoffrey P. Grogan, husband of Susan, of Elizabethtown; and Patrice C. Snyder, wife of Robert, of Manheim. Also surviving are grandchildren, Robbie Grogan, husband of Laura; Tyler Grogan, husband of Heather; Angi Urban, wife of Rob; Kaitlyn Wilhelm, wife of Nick; Kelly Snyder, Jared Grogan, Connor Grogan and Grant Grogan; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Jackson Urban; Anna Motley; Beckett and Jameson Grogan. Also surviving are Bob's siblings, Michael Grogan, husband of Carol; Dorothy Donnelly, wife of Dan; and Patrick Grogan, husband of Paula.



Robert was also predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Rose Mary Grogan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Bernard Oniwe as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Columbarium at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.



Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.



Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022; 717-367-1543.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to Juniper Village at Mount Joy, 607 Hearthstone Lane, Mount Joy, PA 17552; Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; or to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.



Condolences and memories may be shared at





Robert P. Grogan, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Juniper Village at Mount Joy.Born Friday, April 28, 1933, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Jennings) Grogan. He was married to Mary M. (Buckley) Grogan on May 18, 1957. A veteran of the Korean War, Bob proudly served with the United States Navy as an aviation electronic technician/instructor. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, serving as an area manager for over 22 years. Mr. Grogan was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown; the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, F&AM, Elizabethtown; as well as the Elizabethtown American Legion.Above all, Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.In addition to his wife of nearly 62 years, he is survived by three children, Gregory P. Grogan, husband of Loris, of Elizabethtown; Geoffrey P. Grogan, husband of Susan, of Elizabethtown; and Patrice C. Snyder, wife of Robert, of Manheim. Also surviving are grandchildren, Robbie Grogan, husband of Laura; Tyler Grogan, husband of Heather; Angi Urban, wife of Rob; Kaitlyn Wilhelm, wife of Nick; Kelly Snyder, Jared Grogan, Connor Grogan and Grant Grogan; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Jackson Urban; Anna Motley; Beckett and Jameson Grogan. Also surviving are Bob's siblings, Michael Grogan, husband of Carol; Dorothy Donnelly, wife of Dan; and Patrick Grogan, husband of Paula.Robert was also predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Rose Mary Grogan.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Bernard Oniwe as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Columbarium at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022; 717-367-1543.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to Juniper Village at Mount Joy, 607 Hearthstone Lane, Mount Joy, PA 17552; Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022; or to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com Funeral Home Miller-Sekely Funeral Services

130 North Market Street

Elizabethtown , PA 17022

(717) 367-1543 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close