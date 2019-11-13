|
|
Robert P. (Holmsie) Holmes, 63, of Archbald, died Friday, Nov. 8, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was the husband of Caren Holmes.
Robert was born in Peckville, Pa., on April 3, 1956, a son of the late Irene (Trotter) Holmes and Gerald Holmes. He graduated from the Valley View School District in 1974. He was a retired employee of PennDOT.
Bob loved spending time with his family, especially going on day trips with his adoring wife. He also adored his date nights with his wife by cooking for her, and watching their favorite shows together. He loved his faithful companion, Gizmo.
Also surviving are his three daughters, Kim Tilberry and husband, John, Moosic; Krysten Riechers and husband, Billy, West Scranton; Holley Jones and husband, Eric, Moscow; three sons, William Dennis and companion, Evelyn, Eynon; Joseph Collins and wife, Jenni, West Scranton; Robert P. Holmes Jr., Clifford; eight grandchildren, Randi, Taylor, Haley, Joseph, Billy, Lucas, Leia, Taighan; and a great-grandson, Chase; a sister, Linda Wright and husband, Greg, Fleetville; brother, Jerry Holmes and wife, Terri, Archbald; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the nursing and respiratory staff on the second floor of Moses Taylor Hospital, especially Deb and Karen for the care and the kindness they showed to our beloved Bob.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Pa. Upon Bob's wishes, please feel to dress comfortable and casual. Friends may call Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019