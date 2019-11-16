Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Robert P. Kroptavich

Robert P. Kroptavich Obituary
Mr. Robert P. Kroptavich, 72, of Ransom, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.

Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late William and Edna Abent Kroptavich. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by area construction companies.

He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James Kroptavich, and his sister, Catherine Kashuba.

Surviving are his wife, the former Sharon Smith; brother, William Kroptavich III, of Duryea; sisters, Marion Kroptavich, of Duryea; and Eleanor Romanczuk and husband, Robert, of Suscon; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Robert's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 16, 2019
