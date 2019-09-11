|
Robert P. Norton, 87, of Scranton died Sunday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center after an illness. His wife of 60 years is the former Nancy Reill.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Lynch Norton, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and studied at the University of Scranton. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict.
For most of his life, Bob worked as an insurance agent, serving as vice president with the Man, Levy and Nogi Inc. Insurance Agency, and later starting the Norton Insurance Agency. He enjoyed running at Lake Scranton and traveling to different countries.
Also surviving are children, Robert and his wife, Kathleen, of Olyphant; John and his wife, Susan, of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Michael, of Dunmore; and Amy Norton, of New York City; a brother, Paul, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Colin and Kyle Norton; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Norton; and a brother, Joseph Norton.
His family wishes to thank the Gino Merli staff who cared for him in the last month of his life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 in the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (). To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019