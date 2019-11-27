|
Robert Parry Jr., 92, of Scott Twp., died Thursday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Scranton. He is survived by his wife the former, Grace Messina. They celebrated 70 years of marriage on Sept. 10.
Born Jan. 19, 1927, in Blakely, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Mae McLaughlin Parry.
Bob was a graduate of Blakely High School and Penn State University. He retired from Lockheed Martin in Archbald, where he had been employed as an electrical engineer. Bob was a proud Unites States Army veteran of World War II, where he served in the European theater. He will be remembered as a master gardener, but most of all as a loving family man who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by one son, Robert J. Parry (Barbara), of Scott Twp.; two daughters, Jane Jarusik (Ron), of Lake Ariel; and Mary Rose Applegate (Neil), of Scott Twp.; one brother, Chuck Parry, of Peckville; six grandchildren, Robert Parry, Craig Parry (Melissa), Chad Parry (Kim), Valerie Munley (Dan), Ron Jarusik and Amanda Applegate (Justin Hennings); 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Parry; and four sisters, Marlin Lemoncelli, Elaine Parry, Delores Greenfield and Mae Kvetkosky.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, celebrated by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. There will be no calling hours prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
To share condolences and photos with Bob's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019