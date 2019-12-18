|
Robert "Bob" Pastore Jr., 71, died peacefully Friday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Bonnie (Miller), were married for 42 years on Oct. 29.
Born on June 12, 1948, in Scranton, Bob was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Beatrice (Gilbert) Pastore. He graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1966 and the University of Pittsburgh in 1970 with a degree in English. In 1977, Bob and Bonnie were married and began their life together in Moscow. He retired from Nammo Pocal Inc. in 2013.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, spending time outdoors especially fishing, cooking, and avidly following the New York Yankees.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie, Bob is survived by his daughter, Carrie Campbell and her husband, Kurt; sons, James Pastore and David Pastore and his wife, Janette; his granddaughters, Emma and Mia; his sisters, Rosalie Angrisano and Carole Calomino; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To share your fondest memories of Bob, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019