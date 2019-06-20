Robert Paul Barron, 78, of Annandale, Va., passed away on June 4, in Shanghai, China.



He was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Vandurich) Barron. Born in Dickson City in 1940, and a graduate of the former Dickson City High School and the University of Scranton, Robert worked as a chemist in the FDA in Washington, D.C., for over 40 years until his retirement. He had a passion for golf, architecture, real estate and home improvement, completing many personal projects in his retirement years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Yingrong Du, Beijing, China; his stepson, Eddie Wang, Switzerland; nephews, Robert and wife, Peggy; and Christopher Mazzino, Dickson City; a niece, Nadine Urash and husband, John, Elmhurst; and several cousins, including Carol Brunori, with whom he was closest.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Barron Mazzino; and nephew, Angelo Mazzino.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Orthodox Greek Catholic Cemetery, at Jupiter Lane and Layton Road in Clarks Summit, Pa.



Relatives and friends are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.



Local arrangements are entrusted to Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

