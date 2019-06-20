Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul Barron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Paul Barron Obituary
Robert Paul Barron, 78, of Annandale, Va., passed away on June 4, in Shanghai, China.

He was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Vandurich) Barron. Born in Dickson City in 1940, and a graduate of the former Dickson City High School and the University of Scranton, Robert worked as a chemist in the FDA in Washington, D.C., for over 40 years until his retirement. He had a passion for golf, architecture, real estate and home improvement, completing many personal projects in his retirement years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Yingrong Du, Beijing, China; his stepson, Eddie Wang, Switzerland; nephews, Robert and wife, Peggy; and Christopher Mazzino, Dickson City; a niece, Nadine Urash and husband, John, Elmhurst; and several cousins, including Carol Brunori, with whom he was closest.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Barron Mazzino; and nephew, Angelo Mazzino.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Orthodox Greek Catholic Cemetery, at Jupiter Lane and Layton Road in Clarks Summit, Pa.

Relatives and friends are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.