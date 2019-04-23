Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Petrikovicz. View Sign Service Information Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald 374 N. Main Street Archbald , PA 18403 (570)-876-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Petri-kovicz, 74, of Mayfield, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was the husband of Paulette Burke Petrikovicz.



Born in Scranton on June 24, 1944, son of the late Alexander and Josephine Ruthkoski Petrikovicz, he was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era, and he was a retired corrections officer at SCI Waymart, where he worked for more than 20 years.



He was a member and past master of Aurora Lodge 523 F&AM, Jermyn; member of Keystone Consistory Valley of Scranton 32nd Degree; Irem Temple Shriner, Dallas; and a member of American Legion Post 610, Mayfield.



He enjoyed golfing and hunting, but the thing that brought the most joy into his life was his grandchildren.



Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Jacqueline Nicholas (Edward), Olyphant; and Maureen Krapf (Robert Stelmak), Scranton; three stepgrandchildren, Nicole and Nathan Nicholas, and Wyatt Stelmak; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy Kraycer and her husband, Steve; and Arlene Carr and her husband, Bill.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment private at convenience of the family in Dunmore Cemetery.



Viewing will be held Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m.





