|
|
Robert R. "Butch" Gabriel, 83, entered into his eternal resting place on Easter Sunday at his home. He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Barbara Bistran. The two just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, March 5.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Gabriel and Ida Stankiewicz; and son, John "Gibbles" Gabriel.
Also surviving are his sons, Robert Gabriel Jr., Dunmore, and Ronald (Leanne) Gabriel, North Carolina; daughter, Donna Zilla, Dunmore; grandchildren, Jennifer Gabriel, Ashley Gabriel, Brian Mellody, Nikki Tucker, Amanda Zilla, Bianca Gabriel, Alex Gabriel, Josh Zilla, Amber Gabriel, and Faith and Robert Masters; and six great-grandchildren.
Butch was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of '54. An avid Dunmore Bucks fan, he could frequently be found attending their sporting events up until their recent cancellations. He was a member of the Smith Street Social Club and Dunmore VFW. He was a retired United States Air Force veteran. He later retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he had the opportunity to travel the world. He shared so many stories and would be sure to impart the wisdom of his experiences to everyone he came in contact with. He had a strong work ethic and was devoted to his family. He would do anything to support those he loved and wanted nothing more than those who were dearest to him to be successful. He was extremely giving but would never expect anything back in return. He enjoyed working for the IHM sisters at Marywood.
His faith and community meant a lot to him.
A private funeral service and burial will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery in Dunmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or the Sisters of the IHM, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020