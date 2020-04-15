|
Robert R. Tedesco, 89, of Union Dale, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Good Friday evening, April 10, after a battle with the coronavirus.
Bob was born above Ed's Garage in Union Dale, Pa., to Tom and Margaret Swegel Tedesco, the fourth of six children. When Bob was 13, he met his wife-to-be Dorothy "Dot" Gaydosh when she moved to Union Dale. He married his "Sunshine" 10 years later and they would have celebrated their 67th anniversary in May.
Bob played sports, including baseball and basketball, for Forest City High School and was actually offered a tryout for the NY Giants professional baseball team in Florida! When his sister, Marge, who accompanied him could not find a job and wanted to go home, they left before tryouts ended. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy Seabees for four years, traveling to California for heavy construction equipment training, sent to Cuba to play on the Seabees baseball team, and finally Africa to work on a swimming pool project for the base.
As manager of the Mountain League baseball team for 15 years, "Gronner" Bob very often led the team to playoff and championship wins.
He later managed softball teams for the Beacon and the Candlelight that also claimed many playoffs and championships.
He was inducted into the Wayne County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. Bob served for 22 years on the Union Dale Borough Council. He was very proud of his Red Cross certificate earned after donations totaling 12 gallons of blood. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church, Ascension Parish, Forest City. His career was primarily with Keystone Paving (now Hanson) as a parts man. In retirement, he also worked part-time doing in-house mail delivery at Sandvik Steel where he made an impression on staff with his smile and love for people.
A great dad and a favorite uncle, Bob took his kids and their cousins to the Tastee-Freeze almost every summer night, piling in more than fit into his Jeep Wrangler, then faithfully stopping at his uncle Dom's for a visit. Always a fun-loving and fun-giving guy, he took his family on vacations and trips which included Nay Aug Park and Rocky Glen where he enjoyed the rides as much as the kids. He traveled with his sons for several years to snowmobile races in Booneville, N.Y., and then later to Valcourt, Quebec, Canada. Bob also enjoyed attending NASCAR races at Pocono Raceway, as a poster size picture of him and Richard Petty can attest to.
Bob kept very busy - mowing lawns, brush hogging, snow plowing and pulling out vehicles stuck in snowbanks - always willing to help someone in need. He also enjoyed swimming, hunting, keeping meticulous records on vehicle maintenance and hunting stats for him, friends and family, including who shot and missed, very organized with a place for everything and everything in its place. He has been known for his shiny classic '56 Cadillac with a custom spotlight installed along with a horn that plays "Yankee Doodle."
Bob is also survived by four children, Pauline Tedesco-Winters of Scott Twp., Frank and wife, Sophie; Bob Jr. and wife, Donna; and Nancy Underwood, all of Union Dale; two brothers, "Tip" Tom of Union Dale and Jim of Forest City; a sister, Agnes of Matamoras; two grandchildren, Nicole and Tara; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Sawyer; several cousins, and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, "Butch" Frances Tedesco; a sister, Marge Trovei; a daughter-in-law, "Mickey" Beverly Tedesco; a son-in-law, Todd Winters; and a grandson, Jordan Underwood.
The family extends much appreciation to the staff of Forest City Nursing & Rehab, where Bob was a resident for the past two years, for the dedicated and compassionate care extended to him and his ever-present family. Bob enjoyed continuing his tradition of playing Santa even for his stay there, bringing smiles to both staff and residents who will be greatly missed by his family.
Private funeral services will be held with interment in Union Dale Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020