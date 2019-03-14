Robert Riccio, 50, West Scranton, and a Long Island, N.Y., native, died Monday morning at home after an illness.
Born on May 19, 1968, Robert was currently working as a licensed practical nurse for Keystone Community Resources. A graphic designer and tech. wiz, he began his career as a designer for Highlights for Children magazine. Of Roman Catholic faith, he attended St. David's Church in West Scranton before its closure.
He loved photography and animals, especially his pups. He also had an amazing personality and a knack for making friends wherever he went. Now at peace, and no longer suffering, he will be forever missed by his loved ones.
His family wishes to thank Louis D'Angelo for the tremendous amount of care, compassion and love he gave to Robert over the past several months.
He is survived by his beloved son, Nicholas Riccio; his former wife, and dear friend, Sherri (Rowe) Riccio, both of West Scranton; his sister, Kimberly Riccio and husband, Anthony, New York; his brother-in-law, Joseph Rowe and wife, Cheryl, Taylor; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, in Farmingdale, N.Y., to be laid to rest beside his beloved mother, who preceded him in death, Janet (Delligatti) Riccio.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2019