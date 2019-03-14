Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Riccio. View Sign

Robert Riccio, 50, West Scranton, and a Long Island, N.Y., native, died Monday morning at home after an illness.



Born on May 19, 1968, Robert was currently working as a licensed practical nurse for Keystone Community Resources. A graphic designer and tech. wiz, he began his career as a designer for Highlights for Children magazine. Of Roman Catholic faith, he attended St. David's Church in West Scranton before its closure.



He loved photography and animals, especially his pups. He also had an amazing personality and a knack for making friends wherever he went. Now at peace, and no longer suffering, he will be forever missed by his loved ones.



His family wishes to thank Louis D'Angelo for the tremendous amount of care, compassion and love he gave to Robert over the past several months.



He is survived by his beloved son, Nicholas Riccio; his former wife, and dear friend, Sherri (Rowe) Riccio, both of West Scranton; his sister, Kimberly Riccio and husband, Anthony, New York; his brother-in-law, Joseph Rowe and wife, Cheryl, Taylor; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, in Farmingdale, N.Y., to be laid to rest beside his beloved mother, who preceded him in death, Janet (Delligatti) Riccio.



Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.

Robert Riccio, 50, West Scranton, and a Long Island, N.Y., native, died Monday morning at home after an illness.Born on May 19, 1968, Robert was currently working as a licensed practical nurse for Keystone Community Resources. A graphic designer and tech. wiz, he began his career as a designer for Highlights for Children magazine. Of Roman Catholic faith, he attended St. David's Church in West Scranton before its closure.He loved photography and animals, especially his pups. He also had an amazing personality and a knack for making friends wherever he went. Now at peace, and no longer suffering, he will be forever missed by his loved ones.His family wishes to thank Louis D'Angelo for the tremendous amount of care, compassion and love he gave to Robert over the past several months.He is survived by his beloved son, Nicholas Riccio; his former wife, and dear friend, Sherri (Rowe) Riccio, both of West Scranton; his sister, Kimberly Riccio and husband, Anthony, New York; his brother-in-law, Joseph Rowe and wife, Cheryl, Taylor; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, in Farmingdale, N.Y., to be laid to rest beside his beloved mother, who preceded him in death, Janet (Delligatti) Riccio.Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 342-8345 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close