Robert Roland Ashby Sr., 82, of Carbondale, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, April 26, at the home of his daughter in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Willis Ashby, by his side.
Born in Hopeland, son of the late Robert and Mary Kline Ashby, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. Bob spent many years of his youth in Ephrata and Lancaster County with extended family, Bob joined the Pennsylvania National Guard after convincing his mother to sign the enlistment papers. When his active duty ended, he returned to Carbondale and married Margaret Willis. They moved to Johnson City, N.Y., where Bob operated his first service station. After the birth of his second daughter, he moved his family back to Carbondale to be closer to family. He was a businessman and owner/operator of many businesses in Carbondale, including: Ashby's Arco, Ashby's Taxi Service and the original Western Hotel. He was also a self-employed truck driver and was employed as a driver for Carbondale Redi-Mix. Upon retiring, he purchased a family farm in Waymart, Pa., and raised cows and pigs which he felt was the hardest work he ever did and loved every second of it. Bob was elected to serve two terms on the Carbondale Area School Board where he served as board treasurer for several years. Bob proudly served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard and later as a Marine in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Post 221, Carbondale, and a longtime member of the Moxie Club, Carbondale.
He was a lover of all animals especially his cat, Kitty, and dog, Caesar, that never left his side. He enjoyed visiting family, hunting, football and watching old Western movies. Out of all of his accomplishments he was most proud of the home he resided in for over 50 years. He was a proud man and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Neal Davis and his staff for the care given to him prior to moving to Myrtle Beach. They also want to thank Brittany Hope and Amedisys Hospice for the quality care afforded him in his final weeks.
Bob is also survived by daughters, Mary Lynn Ashby, Myrtle Beach, S.C., with whom he resided; and Nancy Calachino and husband, Phil, Jermyn; sons, Mayor Robert R. Ashby Jr. and wife, Patricia, Perryville, Md.; and Daniel J. Ashby and wife, Kimberly, Perryville, Md.; grandchildren, Richard D. Wagner Jr., Perryville, Md.; Jacqulyn Wagner, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Kathryn Granville, Carbondale; J. Daniel Hope and wife, Brittany, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Dylan Hope, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Philip Calachino IV, Jermyn; Bobby Ashby III and fiancée, Amanda, Carbondale; and Tyler Fox and fiancée, Kristin, Perryville, Md.; nine great-grandchildren, Rylan Hughes, Gabriella, Mia and Nicholas Granville, Reaghan and Olivia Hope, Briggs Hope, Jordan Ashby and Ashby V. Wagner; siblings, Lucetta Mumford, New Mexico; Eloise Lathrope, Georgia; James Ashby and Joanne, Pennsylvania; and Deborah Taylor and husband, Robert, Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law, Jack Willis; and sisters-in-law, Catherine Willis Murray and Helen Willis Walsh. He loved his nieces and nephews, and was especially fond of Randy Mumford, Jeffrey Ashby, and his godson, Jamie Walsh.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Ashby.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with entombment in Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020