Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Robert Ross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Schultzville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ross Obituary

Robert Ross, 85, of Glenburn Twp., died Wednesday at Willowbrook Place, Clarks Summit.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Robert and Florence Myers Ross, he was employed for many years as a custodian at the Church of the Epiphany, Glenburn Twp.

Surviving are a sister, Carol Tokarski and her husband, James, Delaware.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery, Schultzville. All who attend are asked to dress very casually, as Robert would have wanted.

In lieu of flowers, please buy a book for a library, children's hospital or a child you love.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -