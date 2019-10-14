Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home
2119 Washington Avenue
Northampton, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home
2119 Washington Avenue
Northampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rybit­ski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rybit­ski


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Rybit­ski Obituary
Robert Rybit­ski, 82, of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his fam­ily Wednesday, Oct. 9, at his home after a brief illness.

Born March 28, 1937, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Grochowski) Rybitski and husband of the late Virgie Marie (Clark) Rybitski.

He served in the United States Air Force for 23 years, retiring in 1978 as a chief master sergeant. After that he was with the Air Force Jr. ROTC at Dieruff High School for one year and then at Scotch Plains Fanwood High School for 17 years before retiring in 1999.

He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie-Ann, wife of Gerald Dumoff, of Bethlehem; son, Craig A. Rybitski and wife, Amy, of Lehighton; significant other, Caroline McKinney; brothers, Mic­hael Rybitski and wife, Joyce, of Culpepper, Va.; and George Rybitski, of Hammond, N.Y.; sister, Marianne Bryant, of Scranton; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service, all at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pa. Entombment will follow with military honors at Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now