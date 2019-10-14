|
Robert Rybitski, 82, of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family Wednesday, Oct. 9, at his home after a brief illness.
Born March 28, 1937, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Grochowski) Rybitski and husband of the late Virgie Marie (Clark) Rybitski.
He served in the United States Air Force for 23 years, retiring in 1978 as a chief master sergeant. After that he was with the Air Force Jr. ROTC at Dieruff High School for one year and then at Scotch Plains Fanwood High School for 17 years before retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie-Ann, wife of Gerald Dumoff, of Bethlehem; son, Craig A. Rybitski and wife, Amy, of Lehighton; significant other, Caroline McKinney; brothers, Michael Rybitski and wife, Joyce, of Culpepper, Va.; and George Rybitski, of Hammond, N.Y.; sister, Marianne Bryant, of Scranton; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service, all at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pa. Entombment will follow with military honors at Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019