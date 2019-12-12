|
|
Robert S. Osborn Jr. of Clarks Summit, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the age of 90.
Born in Hempstead, Long Island, N.Y., in 1929, he graduated from Hempstead High School and joined the United States Army in 1950 serving in Missouri and Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, as an airplane mechanic. Upon his discharge in 1953, he began working for the Long Island Lighting Co. where he worked for 40 years. Also, in 1953, he married his sweetheart, Evelyn Andersen of Oceanside, Long Island, and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. He is survived by three sons, Robert S. III, Clarks Summit (Gail); Paul, Clarks Summit (Diane); and Wayne, Dover, Del.; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
"Ozzie" was a larger-than-life person who was passionate about everything he did, whether it was a hobby or his family. His booming voice filled any room he occupied, and he was enthusiastic about greeting everyone along with a handshake to match. He enjoyed landscaping, fishing, camping, woodworking/carving, painting, golfing and motorcycles and, after his retirement, he belonged to a riding club named the Retreads. He loved the Lord, and over the years was active in church activities serving as a deacon and singing in the choir.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Willowbrook Assisted Living for the heartwarming care given to them not only every day, but especially during this time, along with special mention of the care given by Hospice of the Sacred Heart, as well as the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019