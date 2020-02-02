Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
Robert Stauffer
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert Scott Stauffer Obituary
Robert Scott Stauffer of Simpsonville, S.C., formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away Jan. 11.

Born in Pittston, Pa., the son of the late Gail F. Stauffer and Roberta L. Hontz, he was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and earned his master's degree from the University of Miami.

Starting his career teaching finance at Lycoming College, he then co-founded the Stereo House in Williamsport, Pa., and thus began a lifetime of entrepreneurship. Scott's passions were golf and travel, which he spent his life combining throughout the world.

Surviving are a son, Scott Stauffer (Angie), Illinois; former wife, Donna M. Terzano; a sister, Cindy Collie, North Carolina; and two half-siblings, Chris DeFiore and Robert V. DeFiore Jr.

A celebration of life will be Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will be at the Glenwood Mausoleum and Memorial Park, 703 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020
