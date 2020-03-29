|
|
Robert Sidlosky, 84, of Carbondale and formerly of Simpson, died Saturday. His wife is the former Joyce Hatton.
Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Wenerinovich Sidlosky. He was educated in Fell Twp. schools, and was a United States Army veteran and a member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson. Robert retired from Doyle & Roth Manufacturing, Simpson.
He is also survived by a niece, Patricia.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Tabor.
A private graveside service will be conducted in St. Basil's Cemetery, Simpson.
Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020