Robert Stanley Malinosky, beloved father and grandfather, passed away of natural causes on June 3, 2020, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of 82.
Robert was a proud career military man, serving his country for 27 years in the United States Army, including tours in South Korea and Vietnam. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, gardening and a good cigar.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his parents, Vincent and Helen Malinosky; and his brothers, Joseph and James.
He is survived by his son, Robert Jr., and daughter-in-law, Judy; grandchildren, Dillon (Katie), Matthew (Katy) and Joshua; great-granddaughter, MacKenzie, with a great-grandson, Trevor, arriving soon; sister, Marianne; cousin, Pat; and many nephews, nieces and lifelong friends.
Family will receive friends Monday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A service of military honors will be held at 7 p.m. conferred by the United States Army and East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ().
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020