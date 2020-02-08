Home

Robert Swingle Obituary
Robert "Hinge" Swingle, Lake Ariel, passed away Jan. 14 at home after an illness. His wife was Theresa Swingle, who died in 2012.

Born in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of the late Barbara Walz Swingle and Bruce Swingle of Lake Ariel. Hinge was a renowned tattoo artist who performed his art on numerous celebrities throughout the country. His artwork was amazing. He served our country honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

Also surviving are sons, Tommy, Bruce, RJ, Nick, Jessie and James; stepchildren, Brandy, Joshua and Jacob; grandchildren; sisters, Becky Straite and Bonnie Swingle; and companion, Jeanne Burd.

A private celebration of Hinge's life was celebrated.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020
