Robert Thomas "Bob" Chorba, 84, a resident of Peckville, passed away of natural causes in the evening hours of Friday, Sept. 13, at the Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton.
He was born April 18, 1935, to the late Michael and Anna Slish-Chorba of Throop, and was a 1953 graduate of Throop High School. On June 30, 1956, he married the late Mary Ann Evanick, then of Olyphant.
Robert was a family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was sociable and good-humored with a sense of respect and civic responsibility. He was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, the Boston Red Sox and Penn State football. Also, he was a DIY handyman who renovated everything in his home. He was employed by the Trane Co. in Dunmore for more than 25 years and was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union. Later, he worked as a security guard at Marywood University until his retirement. Some favorite businesses he regularly visited were Wayne's Restaurant in Jermyn, Hank's Hoagies in Scranton and Mancuso Hairstyling in Dunmore.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and wife; as well as his sisters, Eleanor Vaccaro and Cecilia Schank; and brother, Michael E. Chorba.
He is survived by a sister, Christina "Tina" DePoley, Scranton; a daughter, Janice "Jan" Chorba and husband, Joseph Edward "Ed" Mitinger, Philadelphia; a son, Nicholas Robert "Nick" Chorba and wife, Arlene, Peckville; a son, Robert Jason "Rob" Chorba and wife, Monica Murphy, Dickson City; a granddaughter, Maya Nichole Chorba, Peckville; a granddaughter, Isabella Nichole "Bella" Chorba, Peckville; and a grandson, Lucas Alexander Chorba, Peckville.
A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, PA 18512. Funeral services and interment will be held the following morning at 9:30, beginning at the funeral home and ending at the Holy Family Cemetery on Cypress Street.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 19, 2019