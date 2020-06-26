Home

Robert Zucosky
Robert Thomas Zucosky Obituary

Robert Thomas Zucosky passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton after a brief illness.

Robert was born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a successful career in sales working for Borden Chemical and Bayer Company, most notably. Robert, along with his wife, Mary, moved where his career promotions took him, raising their children in New York, Ohio, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Robert was predeceased by his daughter, Elaine Zucosky Wiley; his mother, Mary Bartkowski Zucosky; his father, Bartley Zucosky; his brother, Bartley Zucosky; and his sister, Elaine Tacij.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Mary O'Neill Zucosky; his daughter, Jacqueline Ann Zucosky Heitmeyer; his son, Robert Thomas O'Neil; eight grandchildren, Anna, James, William, Luke, Hanna, Benjamin, Alix and Erika; and four great-grandchildren.

Bob was an avid golfer who was affectionately referred to as "The Coach" by his golfing buddies. He navigated the end of his life the way he did his entire life, with purpose, independence and on his own terms.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2020
