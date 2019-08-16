|
Robert Tinsley, 69, passed away Wednesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a two-year fight for life against lung cancer. His devoted wife, Hélène Olecki Tinsley, was with him till the end.
Bob was born in Stroudsburg on Sept. 26, 1949, to the late Willard Tinsley and the late Margie Streepy Tinsley. They relocated to Justus when Bob was 5 years old. He graduated from Scott High School, then went on to receive a degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University.
Bob went to California to work for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft and then returned to our area and worked for Acker Drill in Clarks Summit. A gifted designer, Bob decided to start his own company and in 1982 formed Tinsley Design and Fabricating Inc. in Moscow, which he very successfully ran for 37 years. Bob loved his work and regretted giving it up, but sold it just this past April.
He loved golfing with his favorite partner, his wife Helene, and enjoyed working in the gardens at their home in the company of their special dog, Rudy. He was a member of Elkdale Baptist Church, West Clifford, and a director on the Board of Mostly Opera. He had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus and accepted his fate willingly.
Helene and Bob would like to thank all their caregivers at hospice, Interim Health Care, Dr. Phillip Boccagno and especially, Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa.
Bob is also survived by his handsome son, Matthew and his wife, Michele, Staten Island, N.Y.; his cousin, Bruce Tinsley and wife, Myra, Tampa, Fla.; and his cousin, Heather Mousley and her husband, Scott, Greentown.
The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. from the Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, 45 State Route 2014, Clifford Twp., officiated by the Rev. Frank Bissol, pastor. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
A viewing will be held Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, and Monday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions can be sent in Bob's name to the Elkdale Baptist Church, 45 S.R. 2014, Clifford Twp., PA 18470.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 16, 2019