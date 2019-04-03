Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert V. Casella. View Sign

Robert V. Casella, 80, of Old Forge, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Vito and Helen Shober Casella. Robert was a graduate of Old Forge High School's class of 1955 and Harrisburg Community College. Before retirement, he was a branch manager for Butcher and Singer Investments and served as general manager of the former Sugerman's Shopping Center, Eynon. He was a United States



Robert dearly loved and treasured his family. He was a generous, affectionate and caring individual. He had a light-hearted spirit and was filled with quick wit and wisdom. He loved to make people laugh and was always ready with a joke or one-liner.



He will be dearly missed. He was a great dad, grandfather, uncle and friend. He shared his love, laughter and perspective freely.



Robert is survived by two sons, Joseph, Kingston; and Vito and wife, Joni, Trinity, Fla.; a daughter, Roberta and husband, Chris McCoy, Palm Harbor, Fla.; a brother, Vito Casella; his former wife, Jang Su Pak Casella; a daughter-in-law, Lesley; two grandchildren, Jude and Alyssa; a great-grandson, Atlas; nieces and nephews, Robert, Joseph and Dawn Marie and her children were dear to him.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Eugene.



A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.



Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects before Mass at the Prince of Peace Parish on Saturday morning from 9 to 10.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website:





Robert V. Casella, 80, of Old Forge, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Vito and Helen Shober Casella. Robert was a graduate of Old Forge High School's class of 1955 and Harrisburg Community College. Before retirement, he was a branch manager for Butcher and Singer Investments and served as general manager of the former Sugerman's Shopping Center, Eynon. He was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, and the Knights of Columbus.Robert dearly loved and treasured his family. He was a generous, affectionate and caring individual. He had a light-hearted spirit and was filled with quick wit and wisdom. He loved to make people laugh and was always ready with a joke or one-liner.He will be dearly missed. He was a great dad, grandfather, uncle and friend. He shared his love, laughter and perspective freely.Robert is survived by two sons, Joseph, Kingston; and Vito and wife, Joni, Trinity, Fla.; a daughter, Roberta and husband, Chris McCoy, Palm Harbor, Fla.; a brother, Vito Casella; his former wife, Jang Su Pak Casella; a daughter-in-law, Lesley; two grandchildren, Jude and Alyssa; a great-grandson, Atlas; nieces and nephews, Robert, Joseph and Dawn Marie and her children were dear to him.He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Eugene.A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects before Mass at the Prince of Peace Parish on Saturday morning from 9 to 10.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website: ciucciofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Louis V Ciuccio Funeral Home

145 Moosic Rd

Old Forge , PA 18518

(570) 457-2071 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close