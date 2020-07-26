Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
Robert W. Hazen Obituary

Robert W. Hazen, 61, of Scranton, died Wednesday at home. His significant other is Roseann Miller.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Howard and Marybelle Hazen, he enjoyed bowling and worked in the tire industry for many years. Bob was a loving husband, father and brother who cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Also surviving are a daughter, Stacy Hazen, Florida; seven stepchildren; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Bo Hazen and wife, Judy; Betty Unger and husband, Jay; and Tony and Nancy Manetti; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lucke; nieces, Betty Mae Lucke and Chrissy Hazen; and nephew, Jay Unger.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


