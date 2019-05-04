Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Marciano. View Sign Service Information Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home 323 William St Scranton , PA 18508 (570)-342-1063 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. Marciano, 72, a longtime resident of the Marvine section of Scranton, died Monday at home.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Frank and Helen Flanagan Marciano, he attended Scranton Technical High School. Bob was a hardworking man, a mason by trade, blessed with an artistic sensibility that was reflected in everything he touched. He lived and breathed for his children and grandchildren, always making sure everybody was OK all the time.



He is survived by two daughters, Jamie Marciano (Jay Veety), Scranton; and Tammy Marciano, Scranton; two brothers, Frank Marciano (Theresa), Waverly; and Tony Marciano (Donna), Scranton; two sisters, Carmen Steele, East Benton; Monie Conwicke (Joel), Pine Hurst, N.C.; four grandchildren, Amber (Gage), Alex, Cauldron and Miles; a great-grandchild, Jaxson; a best friend, Al Price; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Marciano.



The funeral will be Tuesday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be directed to an account established to assist the family at this time of need, at NET Federal Credit Union, c/o Jamie and Tammy Marciano, 119 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18503.

Robert W. Marciano, 72, a longtime resident of the Marvine section of Scranton, died Monday at home.Born in Scranton, son of the late Frank and Helen Flanagan Marciano, he attended Scranton Technical High School. Bob was a hardworking man, a mason by trade, blessed with an artistic sensibility that was reflected in everything he touched. He lived and breathed for his children and grandchildren, always making sure everybody was OK all the time.He is survived by two daughters, Jamie Marciano (Jay Veety), Scranton; and Tammy Marciano, Scranton; two brothers, Frank Marciano (Theresa), Waverly; and Tony Marciano (Donna), Scranton; two sisters, Carmen Steele, East Benton; Monie Conwicke (Joel), Pine Hurst, N.C.; four grandchildren, Amber (Gage), Alex, Cauldron and Miles; a great-grandchild, Jaxson; a best friend, Al Price; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Marciano.The funeral will be Tuesday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be directed to an account established to assist the family at this time of need, at NET Federal Credit Union, c/o Jamie and Tammy Marciano, 119 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18503. Published in Scranton Times on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close