Robert W. Reim Sr., Scranton, died Monday evening at Allied Hospice Inpatient after an illness. He was the husband of Ruth Howard Reim. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage on April 3.



Born April 8, 1942, in Scranton, son of the late George and Anna May Miller Reim, Robert was a United States Army National Guard veteran. Before his retirement, he was employed by Ceco Associates as a project engineer, and was a past president of ASHE. Robert was a member of the Providence United Presbyterian Church, and a former member of the church board. He was a board member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Allentown and a founding member of the North Scranton Neighborhood Association. In 1982, Robert was instrumental in saving a young boy's life.



Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Also surviving are his sons, David R. Reim and wife, Heather, Harrisburg; Kevin M. Reim and wife, Kristi, Pasadena, Md.; and Robert W. Reim Jr., Scranton; brother, George Reim, Florida; four grandchildren, Kirsten, Niah, Kyle and Kyrk; sisters-in-law, Jean I. Lewis, Scranton; and Nancy J. Evarts, Salem Twp.; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Stewart Lewis and John Evarts; and his nephew, Robert Lewis.



Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be conducted privately in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Friends may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814; or to the Providence United Presbyterian Church, 1145 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508.



For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.





Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary