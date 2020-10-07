Home

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert "Bob" Whitehouse

Robert "Bob" Whitehouse Obituary

Robert "Bob" Whitehouse, age 79, of Liberty Twp., Ohio, died Sunday.

He is survived by his lovely wife of over 36 years, Glenda (nee Stark), of Liberty Twp., Ohio; loving father of Kristin (Matt) Bachman, of Liberty Twp., Ohio; and Rob (Allison) Whitehouse, of Mentor, Ohio; dear grandfather of Evan, Drew, Morgan and Tyler Bachman, and Benjamin Whitehouse; stepfather of Randy (Terra) Stark, of Maui, Hawaii; and stepgrandfather of Jack and Luke Stark. He was also the brother of Sylvia (Richard) Pallman, of Newton, Pa.; and Patricia (Carter) Slaughter, of Clewiston, Fla.; and uncle of Tammy, Wendy, Kimberly and Jeffery.

Bob served in the United States Army Security Agency, the military arm of NSA, for four years from Nov. 1963 to Nov. 1967. He worked for Caterpillar Lift Trucks Mfg. in Mentor, Ohio, for 26 years and then transferred to Houston, Texas, for seven years with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Lift Trucks for a total of 33 years.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Memorials may be made to . Condolences: HodappFuneralHome.com.


