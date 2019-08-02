|
Robert William Rogish, age 65, of South St. Paul, Minn., passed away July 30, 2019, after a very long and painful battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Julia Lackore Rogish, who was his devoted and tireless caretaker during his illness. The couple had been married for 25 years.
Born and raised in Carbondale, Robert was the son of the late Joseph John Rogish and Ann Fife Rogish. He was a 1972 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and a retired United States Marine veteran.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Brianna and Abby Rogish; a granddaughter, Avery Lackore Kidd; and a stepson, Anthony Ware, all of South St. Paul. Also surviving are his four siblings, Joseph J. Rogish, Victor, Mont.; Edward M. Rogish, Aiea, Hawaii; his twin sister, Anne Marie Cicci, Peckville; and Susan V. Barrese, Carbondale. In addition, he is survived by four nephews and three nieces; as well as a plethora of military veterans, his cherished "band of brothers."
Funeral services will be Aug. 6, 2019, at the Kandt-Tetrick Funeral Home in South St. Paul. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The family extends its deepest appreciation to the staff and volunteers at the Minneapolis VA Hospital, especially the hospice ward, "Dignity Lane," for their exemplary care and compassion during this painful journey. They are also so very grateful for the services provided by Grace Hospice and extend a special thank you to its hospice nurses, Tara and Megan, who became part of the family, too.
Although the family is devastated by the untimely loss of this most loving and generous man, they are also humbled and inspired by the courage, strength and humility with which he faced this last heroic battle; and they are so very grateful to have had his presence in their lives.
"Good night, sweet Prince,
And flights of angels
Sing thee to thy rest."
You left too soon,
But you left your mark.
You may leave this Earth,
But you'll never leave our hearts."
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 2, 2019