Robert W. Quell Jr., 89, passed away April 3 at the Jewish Home of Eastern PA. He was married to Evelyn Quell for 30 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Anna Grabowski Quell. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Robert served as a military policeman for the United States Army in Nuremberg, Germany, during World War II. He attained a drafting and carpentry degree from Johnson School of Technology. Upon graduation, he worked for Balente and Clauss Engineering, the Scranton Redevelopment Authority and was director of the Pittston Redevelopment Authority. He then went into business with his son to form Quell and Son General Contractors for 40 years. Bob was on the Eagle Scout board of review, served on church council, and was an usher. He was a member of the Waldorf German American Club, the 606 club, and the American Legion. He was an avid sports fan, but loved the Red Sox most of all. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing, ice skating, ice fishing and just spending quality time with them. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed making model airplanes. He was an amazing man who cherished the time he spent with family and friends.
Surviving are his three children, Robert III, Debra Doyle, and Alice Davis and her companion, Edward Blackledge all of Scranton; grandchildren, Tara McGurrin and husband, Michael, Clarks Summit; Kelly Norieka and husband, Michael, Scranton; Timothy Davis Jr., Clarks Summit; and Alexius Davis and fiancé, Corey Zuill, Jefferson Twp.; six great-grandchildren, Michael and Bella Norieka, Emily, Molly and Michael McGurrin, and Lillianna Zuill.
He was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Leo Doyle Jr. and James McNulty; and longtime companion, Margaret ¨Peg¨ Lahey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020