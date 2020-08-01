Home

Robert "Lesley" Yeselavage Sr.

Robert "Lesley" Yeselavage Sr. Obituary

Robert "Lesley" Yeselavage Sr., age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alberta Yeselavage née Buiocchi; his son, Robert Yeselavage Jr. and wife, Karen, Harrisburg, Pa.; and his daughter, Lesley Hess and husband, Timothy, West Pittston, Pa. He was "Pop Pop" to his three granddaughters, Nora and Sara Yeselavage, and Caitlyn Hess.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Filomena Buiocchi, Endicott, N.Y.; Charles Buiocchi Jr. and wife, Carol, Fairless Hills, Pa.; and Patricia Hutchings and husband, John, New Hope, Pa.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sophie Marchelitis Yeselavage; brothers, William Yeselavage Jr. and Paul Yeselavage Sr.; sister-in-law Anne, wife of Paul; and brother-in-law, Louis Buiocchi.

He was born on July 22, 1944, in Eynon, Pa., and graduated from Archbald High School in 1962. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and had an extensive career as a machinist with General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin. He was a member of the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Dickson City and spent several years as a dedicated Bingo volunteer. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, and golfing with his friends and co-workers.

He loved watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Bob's funeral will be Monday, Aug. 3, from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at The Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City. Friends may call Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing will be maintained. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Bob's name to a .


