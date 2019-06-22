|
Roberta J. Kelly, 87, Salem Twp., died Monday at her home after an illness. She was the widow of Samuel L. Kelly, who died June 24, 1999.
She was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Pompton Lakes, N.J., the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Jones) Dow. Before retirement, she was employed as a private duty nurse in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Surviving are children, Wendy J. Brower and husband, William, Genesee; and Wayne J. "Bud" Kelly, Salem Twp.; sisters, Jennevive Pedorski and Dolores Harty; seven grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Airmont Lutheran Cemetery, Suffern, N.Y.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019