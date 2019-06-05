Roberta R. Dickson, 83, of Factoryville, Pa., passed away peacefully May 30 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on May 5, 1936, in La Crosse, Wis., to the late Robert and Edna (Berzinski) Allen.



Roberta was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She was joined in marriage to Richard Dickson in November 1961 in La Crosse, and he preceded her in death in 2008 after 47 years of marriage.



She was a longtime member of the Catholic Church. She was whole-heartedly devoted to raising her six children and she warmly welcomed all their friends into her loving home. She also shared her warm and affectionate nature by providing childcare to many neighborhood children over the years.



Roberta had long lasting friendships with elementary and high school classmates and many local friends. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family members, playing bingo, going to casinos and watching "Antiques Roadshow." Her love of flowers was rooted in her family's business, Allen's Greenhouse. She was an enthusiastic fan at many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, cheering them on eagerly from the stands. She was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and her favorite player was Brett Favre. She looked forward to family trips to the beach each summer accompanied by her devoted dog, Missy.



Surviving Roberta are her children, Mark and wife, Stephanie, of La Crosse; Patty and husband, Tim Hall, of Mason City, Iowa; Tammy and husband, Jim Lydon, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; Carrie Dickson, of Factoryville; Tom and wife, Michelle, of Clarks Summit; and Tim and wife, Sonya Dickson, of Columbia, Md. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are her brother, Russell and wife, Rosemary Allen; and sister, Leatrice and husband, Marv Zuleger. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Grant Allen.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday June 8, at noon at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, Pa. with the Rev. John M. Lapera officiating. Friends and family are asked to go directly to church.



Friends may call on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.

