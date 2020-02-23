Home

Robin A. Covey

Robin A. Covey Obituary
Robin A. Covey, 61, of Salem Twp., died Tuesday.

Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Romayne (Alt) Covey of Madison Twp. and the late Raymond Covey.

Robin was employed as a certified registered nurse practitioner.

She is also survived by her two brothers; her son, Michael Montalvo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollisterville Bible Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020
