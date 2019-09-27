|
|
Robin Best, 57, of Old Forge, passed away Thursday morning at Dunmore Health Care Center, after a five-year battle against cancer.
Raised in Moosic, and daughter of Joseph M. Best Sr. and the late Eileen (McAndrew) Best, Robin was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1980. Upon raising her children, Robin became a licensed hearing instrument specialist, working for her brother's company, Focus Hearing Aid Centers Inc.
Robin was a devoted mother who adored her granddaughters and loved spending time with her family. Loved by her family and friends, she will be missed forever.
She is survived by her children, Marissa Reynolds and husband, Robert Jr., of Scranton; and Nick Capone, of Old Forge; siblings, Joseph Best Jr. and wife, Cindy, of Old Forge; Kevin Best, of Moosic; Martin Best and wife, Diane, of Scranton; Patty Romano, of S.C.; Lisa Paolucci and husband, Tony, of Scranton; and Susan Allen, of Old Forge; her granddaughters, McKenzie and Mia; many nieces and nephews; and her former husband, James Capone, of Dunmore.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dante Joseph Mercado.
A celebration of Robin's life is set for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019