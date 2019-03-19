Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Kochis. View Sign

Robin Matthew Kochis, 62, of Scranton, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife, Donna Marie Kochis, preceded him in death in December.



Born in Dunmore, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Sarah (Sally) Featherby Kochis. A graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School, he was a clerk at United Parcel Service in Taylor.



He is survived by a daughter, Jillian Kochis; a stepdaughter, Ashley Shehadi; a son, Christopher Kochis-Carey and wife, Debra; a brother, Lawrence Kochis and wife, Ann; a sister, Mary Ann Earley and husband, Harold; a large extended family, including numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.



The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.



The family requests that those attending the Mass on Thursday proceed directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue, P.O. Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505, or



To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Robin Matthew Kochis, 62, of Scranton, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife, Donna Marie Kochis, preceded him in death in December.Born in Dunmore, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Sarah (Sally) Featherby Kochis. A graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School, he was a clerk at United Parcel Service in Taylor.He is survived by a daughter, Jillian Kochis; a stepdaughter, Ashley Shehadi; a son, Christopher Kochis-Carey and wife, Debra; a brother, Lawrence Kochis and wife, Ann; a sister, Mary Ann Earley and husband, Harold; a large extended family, including numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.The family requests that those attending the Mass on Thursday proceed directly to the church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue, P.O. Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505, or https://www.facebook.com/nppfr/ To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc

1900 Pittston Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-6416 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close